July 28 Wincor Nixdorf AG :

* 9-month net sales increased by 10 percent, taking figure to 1,938 million euros ($2.14 billion) (previous year: 1,768 million euros)

* 9-month operating profit (EBITA) before non-recurring items amounted to 155 million euros (75 million euros)

* 9-month profit, which takes into account transaction costs incurred to date in respect of business combination between Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf, stood at 89 million euros (25 million euros)

* Sees 2015/16 net sales to grow by approximately 6 percent. Operating profit (EBITA) before non-recurring items is likely to total 190 million euros

* Wincor Nixdorf and its US counterpart Diebold remain confident that business combination will be concluded during summer months of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2a1gUw5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)