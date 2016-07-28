BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
July 28 General Electric Co
* Entered into an agreement with banca ifis s.p.a to sell its shares in ge capital interbanca s.p.a in italy
* Transaction includes employees of business and represents ending net investment of approximately us$3.7 billion as of end of q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :