BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
July 28 Spectris Plc :
* Announces that it has completed acquisition of German privately-held Discom Elektronische Systeme Und Komponenten Gmbh
* Up-Front purchase consideration of eur 15.8 million will be met from existing cash and bank facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :