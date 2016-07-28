BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
July 28 Countrywide Plc shares open down about 3 percent after co warns will not meet FY EBITDA level of 2015 as Brexit had hit property transaction levels For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: