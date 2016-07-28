BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
July 28 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Unit Intrasoft announces the installation and operation of its PROFITS system in Tanzania's Mwalimu Commercial Bank
* Unit Intrasoft says the project will last 5 years and was completed within the agreed time limits
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :