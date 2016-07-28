July 28 Poland's mBank :

* Poland's No.4 lender expects around 1 billion zlotys ($254.1 million) of net profit in 2016, its CEO Cezary Stypulkowski told a news conference on Thursday.

* The Polish Commerzbank unit expects no more one-off transactions such as the Visa shares sale in the coming quarters. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9360 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)