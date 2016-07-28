BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
July 28 Poland's mBank :
* Poland's No.4 lender expects around 1 billion zlotys ($254.1 million) of net profit in 2016, its CEO Cezary Stypulkowski told a news conference on Thursday.
* The Polish Commerzbank unit expects no more one-off transactions such as the Visa shares sale in the coming quarters. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9360 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: