BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
July 28 (Reuters) -
* U.S. government and Wells Fargo have begun discussing how to compensate borrowers who might have been affected- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Wells Fargo said to face U.S. probe over soldiers' car seizures- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text for Eikon: bloom.bg/2aswrTL (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: