July 28 Selvita SA :

* Signs 3 deals with Nodthera Limited concerning commercialization of research project SEL212

* First agreement concerns sale of SEL 212A program for GBP 0.5 million ($658,500.00) plus additional payment after reaching first milestone

* Under second agreeement with Nodthera Limited to contribute research program SEL212B as swap for shares in Nodthera worth GBP 1.9 million

* Third agreement is for conduting research and development works on drugs, further development on SEL212 ordered by Nodthera Limited for GBP 2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7593 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)