July 28 Selvita SA :
* Signs 3 deals with Nodthera Limited concerning
commercialization of research project SEL212
* First agreement concerns sale of SEL 212A program for GBP
0.5 million ($658,500.00) plus additional payment after
reaching first milestone
* Under second agreeement with Nodthera Limited to
contribute research program SEL212B as swap for shares in
Nodthera worth GBP 1.9 million
* Third agreement is for conduting research and development
works on drugs, further development on SEL212 ordered by
Nodthera Limited for GBP 2.8 million
