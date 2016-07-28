July 28 INC Research Holdings Inc

* Board has authorized repurchase of up to an aggregate of $150.0 million of company's common stock

* Stock repurchase program will commence on august 1, 2016 and end no later than december 31, 2017

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.54

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Inc research says increased fy net service revenue guidance to $1,030 million to $1,040 million and adjusted diluted eps guidance to $2.39 to $2.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $252.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intends to use proceeds from borrowings under its 2015 credit agreement and cash on hand to fund stock repurchase program

* Sees fy gaap eps $1.74 -$1.85

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.42, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $399.6 million versus $337.3 million

* Qtrly total revenue $399.6 million versus $337.3 million