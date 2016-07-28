BRIEF-UAE's Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :
July 28 Bbx Capital Corp
* BFC Financial Corporation and BBX Capital Corporation announce definitive agreement to merge
* Merger is not subject to a financing condition
* Shareholders other than BFC will be entitled to get 5.4 shares of BFC's class A common stock or $20.00 in cash for each class a share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage: