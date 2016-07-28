BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 Axiare Patrimonio :
* EPRA NAV 13.01 euros per share at end-June versus 11.7 euros per share at end-Dec 2015
* H1 net profit 83.8 million euros versus 31.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 23.4 million euros versus 18.7 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 87.0 million euros versus 32.6 million euros year ago
* Investment property portfolio value 839.5 million euros at end-June versus 774.6 million euros at end-June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.