July 28 Derma Sciences Inc :
* Derma Sciences to acquire BIOD, solidify its leadership
position in advanced wound care and regenerative products
* Deal for immediate transaction value of $21.3 million
* Derma Sciences Inc says following transaction, biod will
operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of derma sciences
* Derma Sciences Inc says certain biod shareholders intend
to purchase $2.0 million in shares of derma sciences common
stock at a price of $4.1692 per share
* Potential net sales growth earn outs in 2017 and 2018 of
up to $13.25 million each year from deal
* Following transaction, BIOD will continue to be led by
BIOD's president and chief executive officer Russell Olsen
* Total transaction value of an estimated $77.8 million
* Deal immediately accretive to Derma Sciences' revenues,
margins, ebitda and earnings.
* Upfront consideration of $21.3 million includes $13.8
million in cash and 1.8 million shares of derma sciences common
stock
* Potential product regulatory milestone payments in 2016
and/or 2017 in aggregate up to $30.0 million
* As a result of this planned transaction with biod and sale
of its fad, derma sciences is updating its financial guidance
for 2016
