BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago
July 28 Coresite Realty Corp
* Coresite Realty Corp announces executive leadership transition
* Paul Szurek, lead independent director, to succeed Tom Ray as president and CEO
* Tom Ray to retire effective September 10, 2016
* Ray will continue to serve as a consultant to company to assist with transition through June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.