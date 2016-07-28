BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago
July 28 General Electric Co :
* GE sells 14.4% stake in Penske Truck Leasing to Penske Automotive Group
* GE Capital's announced sales now total approximately US$189 billion (eni)
* Sale represents ending net investment of about $0.4 billion and leaves ge with a 15.5% limited partner interest in business
* GE Capital believes it is on track to deliver about $35 billion of dividends to ge under plan
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.