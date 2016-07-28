BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 UK's CMA
* To look at Acadia's undertakings offer in relation to acquisition of Priory Group No 1 Ltd in detail
* Considers that undertaking offered, or a modified version of it, might be accepted
* Now has until 23 September to decide whether to accept undertaking, with possibility to extend this timeframe to 18 november Source text: bit.ly/2ac0JsS Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.