July 28 UK's CMA

* To look at Acadia's undertakings offer in relation to acquisition of Priory Group No 1 Ltd in detail

* Considers that undertaking offered, or a modified version of it, might be accepted

* Now has until 23 September to decide whether to accept undertaking, with possibility to extend this timeframe to 18 november Source text: bit.ly/2ac0JsS