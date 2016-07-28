July 28 Pentair Plc :

* Qtrly GAAP EPS of $0.78 and adjusted EPS of $1.11.

* Co updates its 2016 GAAP EPS to range of $3.23 - $3.38 and on adjusted basis to a range of $4.05 - $4.20

* Says anticipates FY 2016 sales of $6.7 billion, or up about 4 percent on a reported basis and down about 1 percent on a core basis

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.05, revenue view $6.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1.73 billion versus $1.66 billion

* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS guidance of $0.86 - $0.92 and adjusted basis $1.02 - $1.08

* Expects Q3 revenue to be approximately $1.66 billion, which would be up approximately 7 percent on a reported basis and flat on a core basis

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S