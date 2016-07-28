BRIEF-International Financial Advisors posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholers 235,726 dinars versus loss of 4.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2reiOOH) Further company coverage:
July 28 Chartwell Retirement Residences :
* Chartwell announces acquisition of a modern retirement residence in Midland, Ontario
* Aggregate purchase price of $31.5 million
* Purchase price will be settled in cash,
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 121-suite tiffin house retirement residence in Midland, Ontario
* Chartwell estimates that, upon stabilization, acquisition will generate an unlevered yield of 7.6%
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.