July 28 Unilife Corp :
* Updates on investigation on may 8 into violations of
policies, possible violations of law company's former ceo and
chairman
* Management has commenced a remediation process with
assistance of a third party internal audit provider
* Company no longer has any business relationship with
Shortall or Bosnjak
* Shortall,Bosnjak in 2015, without knowledge of co, gave to
broker correspondence containing inaccurate statements about
co's financial support
* Says company's board of directors established a special
committee to oversee the investigation - sec filing
* Management continues to evaluate nature and extent of
"material internal control weaknesses"
* "investigation is substantially complete"
* Says "shortall deposited $2.2 million of his own funds
into the company's bank account on june 29, 2015"
* Says shortall caused the company to disburse from 2.2
million fund, $1.4 million to third-parties
* To amend form 10-k fiscal 2015 consolidated financial
statements to correct immaterial errors identified as a result
of investigation
* Says reciept of $2.26 million fund was not reflected in
the company's relevant financial statements or related party
disclosures
* To amend form 10-k for fiscal year ended june 30, 2015
specifically to record related party restricted cash balance of
$2.3 million
