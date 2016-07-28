July 28 Unilife Corp :

* Updates on investigation on may 8 into violations of policies, possible violations of law company's former ceo and chairman

* Management has commenced a remediation process with assistance of a third party internal audit provider

* Company no longer has any business relationship with Shortall or Bosnjak

* Shortall,Bosnjak in 2015, without knowledge of co, gave to broker correspondence containing inaccurate statements about co's financial support

* Says company's board of directors established a special committee to oversee the investigation - sec filing

* Management continues to evaluate nature and extent of "material internal control weaknesses"

* "investigation is substantially complete"

* Says "shortall deposited $2.2 million of his own funds into the company's bank account on june 29, 2015"

* Says shortall caused the company to disburse from 2.2 million fund, $1.4 million to third-parties

* To amend form 10-k fiscal 2015 consolidated financial statements to correct immaterial errors identified as a result of investigation

* Says reciept of $2.26 million fund was not reflected in the company's relevant financial statements or related party disclosures

* To amend form 10-k for fiscal year ended june 30, 2015 specifically to record related party restricted cash balance of $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: