July 28 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Announced that its retail pharmacy U.S. division plans to cease operations at its drugstore.com and beauty.com properties.

* Expects that substantially all charges will be recognized during Q4 and Q1

* Actions part of previously-announced cost transformation program, and are expected to be completed by end of September 2016.

* Currently estimates that it will recognize pre-tax charges to its GAAP financial results of about $115 million relating to actions