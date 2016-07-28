(Corrects headline to say "Walgreens to shut U.S. retail
pharmacy business on two of its websites" not "Walgreens says
retail pharmacy U.S. division to cease operations")
July 28 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Announced that its retail pharmacy U.S. division plans to
cease operations at its drugstore.com and beauty.com properties.
* Expects that substantially all charges will be recognized
during Q4 and Q1
* Actions part of previously-announced cost transformation
program, and are expected to be completed by end of September
2016.
* Currently estimates that it will recognize pre-tax charges
to its GAAP financial results of about $115 million relating to
actions
