July 28 Two Harbors Investment Corp
* Two harbors investment corp. Announces plan to discontinue
mortgage loan conduit and securitization business
* Company expects to incur one-time charges of approximately
$3 million in second half of 2016 in connection with closure
* Wind down process is expected to be substantially
completed by end of 2016
* Decision to discontinue made due to challenging market
environment, combined with intent to reduce operating
complexity,costs
* Expects cessation of conduit,securitization activities to
reduce ongoing operating expenses by about $10-$11 million on
annual basis
