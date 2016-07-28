July 28 Raytheon Co

* Says continue to see strong demand for integrated air missile defense solutions, precision munitions, and C5ISR capability

* Says this demand has been broad-based across the European, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions

* Says expects international to account for about 35 pct of total bookings in 2016

* Says investment in factory automation and equipment upgrades paid off in Q2 and drove margin improvement

* Says raising FY 2016 bookings outlook to $26 bln (plus or minus $500 mln) from $25 bln-$26 bln previously

* Says don't see any significant impact from Brexit

* Says expect to see margin improvement in IDS biz continuing into 2017