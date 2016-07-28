July 28 Marathon Petroleum Corp:
* Expects to complete first phase of multi-year program at
the Galveston Bay refinery in Texas city next month - Conference
Call
* EBITDA contribution from initial phase is expected to
average about $80 million/year
* Expects Q3 total direct operating costs to be $7.65/barrel
on total throughput of 1.85 million barrels/day
* Expects Q3 throughput volumes to be down slightly compared
to Q3, 2015 due to more planned maintenance
* Expects Q3 projected corporate and other unallocated items
to be about $75 million
* Both heavy and light Canadian crude differentials have
returned to more favorable levels as impact of Canadian
wildfires subsided
* Interested in continuing to build out within its footprint
in retail and midstream side
