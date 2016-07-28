July 28 Marathon Petroleum Corp:

* Expects to complete first phase of multi-year program at the Galveston Bay refinery in Texas city next month - Conference Call

* EBITDA contribution from initial phase is expected to average about $80 million/year

* Expects Q3 total direct operating costs to be $7.65/barrel on total throughput of 1.85 million barrels/day

* Expects Q3 throughput volumes to be down slightly compared to Q3, 2015 due to more planned maintenance

* Expects Q3 projected corporate and other unallocated items to be about $75 million

* Both heavy and light Canadian crude differentials have returned to more favorable levels as impact of Canadian wildfires subsided

* Interested in continuing to build out within its footprint in retail and midstream side