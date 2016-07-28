July 28 Hershey Co
* Hershey Co updates on 2016 operational optimization
program - filing
* Hershey Co expects to incur pre-tax costs of about $120
mln over 3-yrs, including about $65 mln in non-cash
asset-related incremental depreciation costs
* Hershey co says the operational optimization program is
expected to drive annual savings of about $45 million by 2018
* Hershey Co - total pre-tax charges and costs for 2015
productivity initiative currently expected to be about $103
million
* Hershey co says remaining costs for 2015 productivity
initiative are expected to be incurred in Q3 2016
