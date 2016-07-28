July 28 CHS Inc :
* On July 22, entered sale and contribution agreement, by
and among company, CHS Capital, LLC and Cofina Funding, LLC
* Pursuant to the sale agreement,co, CHS Capital will,,
assign, sell,contribute rights to certain loans and receivables,
assets to Cofina Funding
* Receivables financing agreement with Cofina Funding, as
seller, Victory Receivables ,Nieuw Amsterdam Receivables Corp
B.V. as conduit purchasers
* Pursuant to receivables financing agreement, Cofina
funding will sell, assign up to aggregate amount of $850 million
of assets to conduit purchasers
* Receivables financing agreement also with Rabobank as a
committed purchaser, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York
Branch, as a purchaser agent
* Under receivables financing agreement, Cofina Funding will
sell up to aggregate of $850 million of assets also to committed
purchasers,purchaser agents
