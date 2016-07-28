July 28 Expedia Inc
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.83
* Qtrly revenue $2,195.9 million, up 32 percent
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* Says recognized $10 million in restructuring and related
reorganization charges during the three months ended June 30,
2016
* Says expect up to $15 million of restructuring charges for
the remainder of 2016
* Q2 gross bookings increased $3.8 billion or 25%
year-over-year to $18.86 billion
* Q2 room night growth of 6 percent
* Says revenue per room night is expected to continue to
decrease year-over-year in 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $2.25
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
