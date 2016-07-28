July 28 Lightstream Resources Ltd
* Lightstream Enters Into Arrangement Agreement In
Connection With Its Proposed Recapitalization Transaction
* Terms Of Arrangement Agreement And Arrangement Unanimously
Approved By Board Of Directors Of Lightstream
* Continues To Work Towards Entering Into A New $400 Million
Revolving Credit Facility Concurrently With Completion Of
Arrangement
* Existing Shares To Be Consolidated And Exchanged; Existing
Holders Of Co's Shares To Hold Approximately 2.3 Million New
Shares Of Co
* Company's 9.875% Second Lien Secured Notes Due June 15,
2019 Will Be Converted Or Exchanged Into About 95 Million Shares
* Existing Holders Of Co's Common Shares To Also Hold A
Total Of About 7.8 Million Series 2 Warrants To Purchase New
Common Shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: