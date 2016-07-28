(Corrects headline to "says to restate results for three
quarters of 2015")
July 28 Stericycle Inc
* Says restatement had no effect on net income for fiscal
year ended December 31, 2015
* Says Co's board determined that consolidated financial
statements for quarters ended March 31, 2015, June 30, 2015 and
Sept 30, 2015 should no longer be relied
* Cites errors in timing of recognition of certain loss
reserves - SEC filing
* Errors in timing of recognition of certain loss reserves
relate to Co's settlement of two previously disclosed litigation
matters
* Says identified accounting errors had no effect on Co's
audited annual results for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2015
* says it will restate portions of its interim condensed
consolidated financial statements for affected periods to
reflect modified timing of recognition of these losses
