July 28 Av Homes Inc
* Says Co, units entered into an omnibus amendment to its
senior revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank - sec
filing
* Says amendment increases committed amount available under
credit agreement To $165.0 Mln - Sec filing
* Credit agreement includes an 'accordion' feature that
allows company, with consent of lenders, to increase aggregate
amount to $200.0 million
* Says amendment reduces the committed amount available
under the letter of credit sub-facility to $50.0 million
