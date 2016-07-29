July 28 Premier Gold Mines Limited :

* Signs definitive agreement to purchase Mercedes Mine from Yamana Gold Inc.

* Agreed to buy all shares of Yamana's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, which indirectly owns interests in mercedes mine, for $140.0 million

* Intends to fund cash component of purchase price from sources of capital available