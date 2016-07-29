July 29 AMS AG :
* Divests NFC and RFID reader product lines to increase
focus on sensor solutions retaining sensing-related wireless
activities
* To divest NFC and RFID reader IP, technologies and product
lines to stmicroelectronics for an up-front cash consideration
of $79.3 million plus a substantial deferred earn-out
consideration contingent on future results of up to $37 million
