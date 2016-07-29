BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Bellevue Group AG :
* Half-Year operating profit of 6.8 million Swiss francs ($6.95 million)
* H1 group operating results down 32 percent to 6.8 million francs
* Increase in assets under management of 30 percent to 6.9 billion francs in H1
* H1 group net profit for period amounted to 2.8 million francs
* Plans to list a new investment trust on the London stock exchange in the second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9787 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
