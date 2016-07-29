July 29 Barclays Africa Group Ltd :

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial results for the reporting period ended 30 June 2016

* Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 7% to 856,7 cents for the period ended june 30

* Declared a 2% higher interim dividend per share (DPS) of 460 cents

* Credit impairments increased 46% to R5,2bn resulting in a 1,29% credit loss ratio from 0,97% for the reporting period ended 30 June 2016

* Headline earnings in South Africa grew 3% to R5,9bn and rest of Africa rose 33% to R1,3bn for the reporting period ended 30 June 2016

* Revenue grew 13% to R36,5bn, as net interest income increased 14% and non-interest income rose 10% for the reporting period ended 30 June 2016

* Return on equity (roe) declined to 16,1% for reporting period ended 30 June 2016 from 16,4%

* Core equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio of 12,1% remains above regulatory requirements and our board target range

* Net interest margin (on average interest-bearing assets) improved to 4,97% for reporting period ended 30 june 2016 from 4,70%