BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Liberty Holdings Ltd :
* Total assets under management increased moderately to R679 billion (31 December 2015: R668 billion) for the six months ended 30 June 2016
* Headline earnings from group's South African retail operations of R718 million was 18 pct down compared to 2015
* Board has approved and declared a gross interim dividend of 276 cents per ordinary share
* Six-month new business margins at 1,4 pct (30 June 2015 restated: 2,0 pct) were lower
* Six-month net customer cash inflows were positive at R0,6 billion (30 June 2015: R3,5 billion)
* Six-month bee normalised headline earnings per share at 650,0 cents versus 705,5 cents year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.