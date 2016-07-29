BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 MRM SA :
* At 1 July 2016, occupancy rate of retail portfolio was broadly stable, at 81 pct from 82 pct six months earlier
* Gross rental income up 1.4 pct like-for-like
* The value of MRM's asset portfolio was 224.4 million euros ($248.68 million) at 30 June 2016
* H1 gross rental income 6.8 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago
* Annualized net rents was 7.6 million euros at 1 July 2016, 3.0 pct lower than at 1 January 2016
* Aims for a full withdrawal from office segment by late 2016 or early 2017
* EPRA NNNav at June 30 123.8 euros per share versus 122.2 euros per share year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.