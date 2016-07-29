July 29 MRM SA :

* At 1 July 2016, occupancy rate of retail portfolio was broadly stable, at 81 pct from 82 pct six months earlier

* Gross rental income up 1.4 pct like-for-like

* The value of MRM's asset portfolio was 224.4 million euros ($248.68 million) at 30 June 2016

* H1 gross rental income 6.8 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago

* Annualized net rents was 7.6 million euros at 1 July 2016, 3.0 pct lower than at 1 January 2016

* Aims for a full withdrawal from office segment by late 2016 or early 2017

* EPRA NNNav at June 30 123.8 euros per share versus 122.2 euros per share year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)