July 29 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Lixisenatide as adlyxin to treat type 2 diabetes commercial launch by Sanofi in U.S. is expected later in H2

* Royalty revenue of 6.4 million Danish crowns ($950,000)/0.9 million euros in Q2 2016 on sales of Lyxumia(Lixisenatide outside U.S.)

* US FDA approved recently lixisenatide as adlyxinto treat type 2 diabetes Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7132 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)