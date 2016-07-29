July 29 NSI NV :

* H1 gross rental income 46.9 million euros ($51.97 million)versus 45.1 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate Dutch portfolio at June 30 78.4 pct versus 77.8 pct year ago

* H1 result after tax 10.8 million euros versus 42.4 million euros year ago

* EPRA NAV per share at June 30 4.74 euros versus 4.78 euros year ago

* Expects a FY direct result per share between 0.31 euros and 0.33 euros

* Sees slightly positive organic development of rental income of traditional office portfolio over Q2, and expects this upward trend to continue in H2