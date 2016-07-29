July 29 Ofgem:
* Sets out concerns on network charging for small
electricity distribution connected generators
* Level of these payments has increased significantly and is
due to rise even further
* These arrangements may be distorting energy markets and
that there should be a level playing field for all generators
* Could also impact on decisions to either build or close
large power stations which also play an important role in
delivering security of supply
* Concerned about specific payments generators receive from
suppliers for helping cut biggest element of electricity
transmission charges faced at peak
