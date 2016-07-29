BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Fonciere Inea SA :
* H1 net profit 4.9 million euros ($5.44 million) versus 4.0 million euros year ago
* Confirms target of growth in net recurring income of 15 pct annually in 2015-2018
* H1 EBIT 8.9 million euros versus 8.2 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 14.9 million euros versus 13.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
