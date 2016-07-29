BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 BFW Liegenschaften AG :
* H1 earnings from rental income rose by about 5 pct to 8.2 million Swiss francs ($8.38 million) (7.8 million francs)
* H1 EBIT 17.5 million francs (12.5 million francs year ago)
* H1 profit incl. revaluation and deferred taxes attributable to approximately 6.0 million francs (7.0 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9787 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
