BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 Biophytis SA :
* Biophytis receives approval of bpifrance for an innovation loan of 1.1 million euros ($1.22 million) to finance the SARA-PK trial Source text: bit.ly/2av6ino Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: