BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Swissquote Group Holding SA
* H1 net revenues 75.4 million Swiss francs ($77.05 million), up 1.9 percent
* H1 net profit 11.1 million Swiss francs ($11.34 million) versus loss 10.6 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/2alaJSi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9786 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.