July 29 Tatfondbank :

* Says Selena-Sintez decreases its stake in company to 0.069 percent from 9.937 percent

* Says Tatspirtprom increases its stake in company to 17.333 percent from 6.933 percent Source text: bit.ly/2afBqFw, bit.ly/2av8KKH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)