July 29 Banimmo SA :

* H1 operating result at breakeven

* Several sales were initiated during the first half of 2016 that should lead in 2016 and 2017 to a sales volume of around 200 million euros

* H1 turnover is 4.7 million euros versus 27.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 negative net result of 8.4 million euros (loss of 1.5 million euros a year ago)

* The portfolio's overall occupancy rate improved slightly from 78.1 pct at Dec. 31, 2015 to 78.4 pct at June 30, 2016

* H1 adjusted net asset value stands at 11.06 euros per share