BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Banimmo SA :
* H1 operating result at breakeven
* Several sales were initiated during the first half of 2016 that should lead in 2016 and 2017 to a sales volume of around 200 million euros
* H1 turnover is 4.7 million euros versus 27.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 negative net result of 8.4 million euros (loss of 1.5 million euros a year ago)
* The portfolio's overall occupancy rate improved slightly from 78.1 pct at Dec. 31, 2015 to 78.4 pct at June 30, 2016
* H1 adjusted net asset value stands at 11.06 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
