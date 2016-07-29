July 29 Snp Schneider Neureither & Partner AG
:
* Revenue rises to 37.9 million euros ($42.00 million)
(+41.1 pct) in first half of 2016
* Order backlog as of June 30: 29.3 million euros (+61 pct)
* After end of first half of year, net profit of 2.2 million
euros remained after 1.3 million euros in same period of
previous year
* Revenue and earnings forecast for 2016 confirmed
* H1 earnings per share: 0.58 euros(previous year: 0.34
euros)
* H1 EBIT increased by 1.3 million euros from 2.1 million
euros to 3.4 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)