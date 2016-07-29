July 29 Anoto Group AB :
* Q2 revenue was 83 million Swedish crowns ($9.62 million),
an 84 pct increase over Q1 2016 and a 108 pct growth yoy
compared to Q2 2015
* Says reduced operating losses from 62 million crowns in Q1
to 42 million crowns in Q2
* Q2 operating loss 42 million crowns versus loss 24 million
crowns year ago
* Says operating expenses still remain high due to fact that
restructuring efforts in Q2 does not take full effect until Q3
and Q4 of this year
($1 = 8.6283 Swedish crowns)
