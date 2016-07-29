BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 (Reuters) -
* UBS CFO says if there were another move by the U.S. Fed, would expect to see improvement in net interest income at bank's two wealth management businesses -Analyst call
* UBS CFO says expects clients to keep large cash positions until risk appetite returns
* UBS CEO says focused on current 2.1 billion Sfr cost cutting programme, when asked if bank could pursue further savings
* UBS CFO says not giving a forecast for the moment on expected 2016 deferred tax assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.