* UBS CFO says if there were another move by the U.S. Fed, would expect to see improvement in net interest income at bank's two wealth management businesses -Analyst call

* UBS CFO says expects clients to keep large cash positions until risk appetite returns

* UBS CEO says focused on current 2.1 billion Sfr cost cutting programme, when asked if bank could pursue further savings

* UBS CFO says not giving a forecast for the moment on expected 2016 deferred tax assets