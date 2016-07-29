BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Strategic Investments A/S :
* Q2 investment result 26.4 million Danish crowns ($3.94 million) versus 19.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 pretax profit 25.4 million crowns versus 18.4 million crowns year ago
* Outlook for 2016 unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7063 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.