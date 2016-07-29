July 29 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Signs agreement with Janssen Research and Development, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and University of Alabama regarding ongoing GABA/GAD-trial

* Deal entails that Janssen Research and Development and JDRF will support trial with about $600,000 to be used to study GABA-biomarkers and to increase number of patients in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)