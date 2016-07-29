BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 Diamyd Medical AB :
* Signs agreement with Janssen Research and Development, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and University of Alabama regarding ongoing GABA/GAD-trial
* Deal entails that Janssen Research and Development and JDRF will support trial with about $600,000 to be used to study GABA-biomarkers and to increase number of patients in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: