July 29 Emc Instytut Medyczny Sa

* Signs definitive agreement to buy 100 percent of Q-Med Sp. z o.o. and CM Medyk Sp. z o.o.

* To buy 100 percent of Q-Med from Med-Art Sp. z o.o. for 7.7 million zlotys ($2.0 million) adjusted by its net debt as of July 31

* To buy 100 percent of CM Medyk from WG Corp. Sp. z o.o. for 1.4 million zlotys adjusted by its net debt as of July 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9348 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)