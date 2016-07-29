July 29 Trinity Industries Inc

* Valueact Capital Master Fund LP reports 6.8 pct stake in Trinity Industries Inc as of July 18, 2016 - SEC filing

* Valueact Capital Master Fund says intends to have talks with Trinity Industries management and board to "discuss ways to enhance shareholder value"

* Valueact Capital Master Fund says purchased securities of Trinity Industries based on their belief that the securities were "undervalued" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)